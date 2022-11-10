Vande Bharat express between Bengaluru-Hubbali in proposal: Report

The South Western Railway has requested the railway board for another high-speed Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Hubbali in Karnataka, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the general manager of South Western Railway even informed Lahar Singh Soriya, the BJP MP from Karnataka about the appeal. The manager wrote a letter to the BJP MP last week in which he said, “We submitted the time table to run Vande Bharat express between Bengaluru and Hubbali as it was asked by the railway board. We even sent the proposal of a new Vande Bharat express between the two important destinations of Karnataka.'' It is also reported that Lahar Singh Soriya earlier requested the railway ministry for two Vande Bharat express services apart from the current Chennai-Mysuru service that is going to be launched. He asked for one service between Bengaluru-Hubbali and another one between Bengaluru-Coimbatore.

The first Vande Bharat express in south India will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. This new service will connect Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and is set to increase the connectivity between three IT cities. Launched under the Make-in-India initiative, the semi-high-speed service is expected to boost tourism with faster and more comfortable travel options between the three cities.

