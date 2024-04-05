NIA denies any fresh arrests in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case

After multiple reports speculated a fresh arrest linked to Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) denied any new arrests in this case. NIA clarified that a few people are being questioned, and they have no direct links with the accused. RAMESHWARAM CAFE BLAST: NIA NABS KEY CONSPIRATOR

In a statement, the agency said, “NIA to gather evidence and information in the case have been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons. The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation may also put at risk the individuals being summoned.”

A few local media outlets earlier reported that NIA detained a BJP worker from Shivamogga, but the investigation agency did not reveal any details of people who were questioned in the case.

NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef, who is the co-conspirator in the IED blast that took place at the eatery on March 1. This was the first arrest that NIA made in the last month after the blast took place.

The investigation agency has identified the main accused as Mussavir Shazib Hussain, who allegedly carried out the blast and was caught on the CCTV footage of Rameshwaram cafe. Another accused in the blast, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, who reportedly helped Mussavir to carry out the blast is also on the NIA radar.

NIA has already announced a ₹10 Lakh bounty for those who provide any details of the accused in the case and released the sketches of the suspect earlier.

At least 10 people were injured in the IED blast that was carried out in Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on March 1.