From 13L to 4 cr, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's assets grew 30 times in 5 years

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s assets increased 30 times in the last five years, revealed his election affidavit that he filed on Thursday ahead of Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, Tejasvi owned assets worth ₹13.46 lakh; in 2024, his assets grew to a whopping ₹4.10 Crore. The MP, who is also the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has the majority of his money invested in mutual funds and stocks. The growth of markets has primarily led to the increase in asset value of the young MP. BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya (File Photo / ANI)

According to his affidavit, Tejasvi Surya has invested ₹1.99 crore in mutual funds and another ₹1.79 crore in shares. He also has three pending cases against him, out of which two cases were registered during the recent protest in Bengaluru when Muslim youth attacked a mobile shop owner in Naragpethe. The other case was filed in Civil Lines Police Station in 2022 in New Delhi under multiple charges for allegedly breaching Aravind Kejriwal’s residence with BJYM workers.

The 33-year-old MP is contesting from Bengaluru South for the second time, traditionally a BJP stronghold seat. This time, the daughter of Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy and former Jayanagara MLA Sowmya Reddy will be taking on Tejasvi Surya in Bengaluru South.

On Thursday, Sowmya Reddy alleged that Tejasvi Surya had forced college students to attend his nomination rally and urged the election commission to take action against the MP. According to the screenshot shared by Sowmya Reddy, a private college in VV Puram sent a message to students which said, “Tomorrow, all the members of the student council have to assemble near maiyas hotel Jaynagar at 9.0 AM for Tejaswi Surya rally. You’ll be getting T-shirt so don’t be late. Everyone has to be there at the reporting time and no excuses will be entertained. You will be getting attendance for this. Thank You!” However, Tejasvi Surya did not respond to the allegation.