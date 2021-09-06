NIA files chargesheet against 13 for human trafficking from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against thirteen Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in trafficking women and children from the neighbouring country after illegally crossing over to India, an official said. The chargesheet has been filed before a Special Court in Bengaluru.

Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammed Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammed Babu Molla, Mohammed Alami Hossein, Mohammed Dalim, Hossain Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas — all Bangladeshi nationals — have been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in June in Bengaluru city against the accused based on a raid conducted by the police at a rented house where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers, an NIA official said.

The NIA took over the case and found that the charge-sheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh, the official of the premier investigation agency said. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs, the NIA official said.

The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation, the official said. The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card among others for themselves and their victims, the NIA official said as reported by news agency PTI. The official added that further investigation in this case continues.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the police to maintain a strict vigil on illegal immigrants and the overstayed foreign nationals, against any act of anti-social and anti-national activities, said Karnataka home minister, Araga Jnanendra.

Addressing a press conference, after taking part at a one day state-level senior Police Officers Conference in Bengaluru, the minister said, “A direction had been issued to the police to maintain a separate register on the foreign nationals in their respective police stations and maintain a strict vigil on their activities”.

Stating that the conviction rate against the criminals is not on a satisfactory note, the minister said that “directions had been issued to introspect on the issue and take all measures to improve the situation on the matter”.

“The criminal elements can be put under check if the conviction rate goes up,” the minister said.

Informing that the state government has decided to strengthen the coastal protection force, the minister said that “efforts should be taken to coordinate with the Naval authorities to ensure a foolproof coastal security cover against any anti-national elements”.

The state government has also decided to submit a proposal to set up a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) either in Bengaluru or Mangaluru to keep a check on anti-national elements.