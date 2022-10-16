Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Karnataka

Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:17 AM IST

While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

Nine people, including four children, were killed at a road accident in Karnataka.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said.

The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 pm on Saturday, they said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures are being followed, they said.

