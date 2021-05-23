Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ninth 'Oxygen Express' carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru
Ninth 'Oxygen Express' carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

So far, Karnataka has received 1,062.14 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by Rail.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The ninth Oxygen Express reached ICD Whitefield at 07:30 am on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The ninth "Oxygen Express" carrying 120 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in 6 containers has reached the city this morning, South Western Railway said on Sunday.

So far, Karnataka has received 1,062.14 tonnes of LMO by Rail.

"The ninth Oxygen Express reached ICD Whitefield at 07:30 am today (May 23). It had started from Tatanagar, Jharkhand at 23:35 hrs on May 21," South Western Railway said in a release.

A signal free 'Green Corridor' was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express, i.e. this train has run stoppage free, and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train, it said, adding that this train has carried 6 Cryogenic Containers and each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes LMO (total tonnage: 120 tonnes).

Indian Railways has so far run 224 Oxygen Expresses and transported nearly 14,500 tonnes of LMO in 884 tankers to all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against Covid-19.

