Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘No mistake, so no action’: Bommai on Karnataka minister's saffron flag at Red Fort remark
india news

‘No mistake, so no action’: Bommai on Karnataka minister's saffron flag at Red Fort remark

Last week, Karnataka minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said that in the future, the saffron flag could become the national flag of India and it will be hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress party is “selectively quoting” a part of state minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's statement and “misleading” the people of the southern states and the assembly. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 09:21 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit back at the Congress party over the latter's protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa's comment on hoisting saffron flag at the Red Fort. Bommai said that his colleague at the state cabinet has not "legally committed any mistake” and hence, no action can be taken against him.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the grand old party held the national flag at the Karnataka assembly, and demanded the resignation of Eshwarappa. The Karnataka chief minister said that this was a violation of the Flag Code as the Congress used the tricolour as a symbol of protest in the House.

Speaking to media later, Bommai emphasised that Eshwarappa issued a clarification wherein he did not say about saffron flag being hoisted at the Red Fort “immediately” but in “another 300 or 500 years”, according to news agency ANI.

“He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it,” the Karnataka CM told ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Further attacking the grand old party, Bommai said that it is “selectively quoting” only a part of Eshwarappa's statement and are “misleading the people” in the state and the assembly.

Last week, Eshwarappa said that in the future the saffron flag - belonging to the BJP, could become the national flag of India, and the same will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

Interacting with media persons, the BJP leader from the southern state added that earlier, people used to laugh over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He pointed out that the tricolour remains the constitutionally accepted flag of the country, and every individual must respect it.

“'Hindu dharma' will prevail in the country sometime in the future. Then, we will hoist the saffron flag at Red Fort,” Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

While protesting against Eshwarappa's controversial remark, Congress leader and Karnataka's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah said that a sedition case should be filed against the Karnataka minister for his statement similar to how cases were registered against farmers, who tried to hoist their flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

These developments come amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, which has triggered enormous backlash from the Opposition parties and led to several protests by students across the country. The Karnataka high court on Wednesday deferred hearing of the matter until tomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai karnataka. bjp siddaramaiah indian national congress congress saffron flag national flag tricolour red fort
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP