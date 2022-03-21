No re-exam for hijab protestors who ‘missed’ practical exams

The Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has made an important announcement for all Hijab row protestors who did not sit for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. According to the most recent information, the government has decided not to let the protesting students sit for a re-examine because they had boycotted the PUC II Practical exams.

The practical examinations for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 were scheduled to take place in February and March. However, during this time, many students had decided not to take these exams – some because they were not allowed to wear hijab, while others were either showing support or seeking a resolution.

The announcement of "no re-examination" comes at a time when the concerned authorities were considering alternative options for those hijab row protestors who did not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. The government decided to mark them 'absent' for the missed Practical exams, putting an end to any hope of a resolution.

"How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals because they were not allowed to wear hijab to the exam despite the interim order issued by the high court, another student will come citing some other reason and seeking a second chance. It is impossible," BC Nagesh, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister said.

The 2nd PUC Exams in Karnataka in 2022 are usually worth 100 points. Practicals are worth 30 points and theory is worth 70 points, for a total of 100 points per paper. While students who do not attend practicals will lose all 30 points, they can sit for and pass the 70-point theory exam to avoid missing the entire academic year. Unless otherwise stated, practical exams in these papers are worth 30 points, with theory papers accounting for the remaining marks.

K. Raghupati Bhat (BJP), who represents the Udupi constituency, urged the government to give Muslim girl students a second chance to take exams without wearing hijab, citing the fact that many did not take the exams when they were held. He also demanded that the government take action against anyone who causes trouble on the state's school and college campuses. His request was denied, however, because the final court order makes no mention of giving students a second chance to take exams.

