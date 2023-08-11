‘No such complaints received from contractors,’ Karnataka Contractors Association head on corruption charges

Amid the corruption allegations on the ruling state government, Karnataka State Contractors Association president Kempenna clarified that they have not received any complaints from the contractors. He also said that the only request of the contractors is to clear the bills which were pending for roughly two years.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday. Kempenna said, “We did not receive any corruption related complaints from any contractors. Our only issue is with uncleared bills by the government. Lot of contractors are suffering and facing financial issues because of the bills clearance issue.”

Kempenna also said that the members of the association are going to meet CM Siddaramaiah soon and explain their grievances to them.

Earlier, Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the Congress-led government of corruption and forcing contractors to pay commissions for every contract.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said, “I received a tip-off during my tour in Europe that contractors are being asked to shell out commissions for ministers in Bengaluru. The ministers and their associates are demanding these commissions from contractors,”

Sharpening his allegation further, the JD(S) leader also said that the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) received directions from the government to collect ₹250 crores. “Officers of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) have been told to collect ₹250 crore. They have also been told how to send the money to New Delhi as well. The officers in BDA have shared this information with me,” he added.

The contractors also wrote to the Karnataka Governor, requesting him to intervene in the matter of clearing bills. Responding to this, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “There is nothing wrong in the contractors writing to the governor. Let them write a letter to the governor or seek the help of the Opposition party or the ruling party. They are hurt. There is nothing wrong in asking. We don’t want to trouble anyone. Our aim is to pay those contractors who have done the job properly.”

