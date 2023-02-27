Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Karnataka’s Shivamogga and inaugurated the new Kuvempu airport in the state. This will be the 9th domestic airport in the state, and it is expected to increase the air connectivity for the people of central Karnataka.

"Not just an airport.." : Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karnataka's Shivamogga(HT_PRINT)

PM Modi’s aircraft is the first aircraft to land at the Kuvempu airport and he was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other key BJP leaders of the state. The Prime Minister then inspected the model airport that was presented at the newly launched airport.

As it also happens to be the 80th birthday of former CM Yediyurappa, PM Modi expressed his special birthday wishes to the senior BJP leader. He said, “BS Yediyurappa has been the face of development in Karnataka, and I wish a very happy birthday to him. The Shivamogga airport and other development projects in Karnataka are the result of BJP’s double engine government. This is not just an airport but also reflects the dreams of youth who belong to the Malnad region.”

This is Narendra Modi’s fifth visit to the poll bound state this year and he will also lay the foundation to many development projects in the state. He will head to Belagavi district after this and hold a road show in the town. He will then inaugurate the revamped railway station of Belagavi which is developed with advanced facilities.

