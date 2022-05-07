Offered Karnataka CM’s post for ₹2,500 cr, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal
Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Vijayapura City MLA, on Friday said that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka chief minister if “I can cough up ₹2,500 crores”.
He also alleged that those people who were willing to give ₹50-100 crores were being made a minister as well.
“There are many thieves in politics who claim they can give you a ticket, take you to Delhi, meet with Sonia Gandhi, (JP) Nadda. Some people from Delhi approached me and said we would make you chief minister if you give ₹2,500 crore,” Yatnal said in Belagavi.
“There are fraudsters everywhere,” he added.
Yatnal has been a vocal critic of the state leadership, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family.
The former Union minister further said that he had “taken a pledge to bring down Yediyurappa”.
“I don’t know this kind of theatrics, but if I did, then when Yediyurappa was removed, not this time but the last, they (a reference to BJP high command) would have made me chief minister,” Yatnal said.
He added that Yediyurappa thought that “if I make Yatnal a minister, what would happen to my son (BY Vijayendra)”.
“That’s why he trampled me and did none of the work I asked for, kept all the letters (requests) I gave to them aside. I went there and told him this is the last time, and I will never come to your chamber or Cauvery (official residence of the chief minister) till you are a chief minister. Only after bringing you down will I come here. Next, Bommai became chief minister, called me and asked me to come. I said I will since my pledge was fulfilled. Bommai spoke to me for half an hour and told me that I (Bommai) became CM only because of you,” Yatnal said, to thundering applause from the audience.
“ ₹2,500 crores! Is it any wonder that ₹20,000 crores have been spent on Bangalore roads in 5 years,” Whitefield Rising, a collective of residents from Bengaluru’s eastern parts, said in a post on Twitter.
Yatnal’s statements lend to corruption charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government that is facing allegations of demanding bribes from contractors, job aspirants and others.
KS Eswarappa was forced to resign as rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister last month after Santosh K Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor died by suicide, alleging that the minister was harassing him to pay 40% commission to clear bills worth ₹4 crores.
Ramesh Jarkiholi was also forced to step down last year after he was accused of a ‘job-for-sex’ scandal.
Now, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the minister of higher education, is accused of corruption in the ongoing Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal that continues to rock the Bommai government.
“Yatnal has said that if he wants to become chief minister, he would have to pay ₹2500 crore. To become a minister, you have to pay ₹100 crore. For sub-inspector, and circle inspector, all rates have been fixed. Appointments, cooperation employees, milk (federation), teachers. We won’t talk about it but will take it up seriously with the ACB (anti-corruption bureau) and want this to become a national issue,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said.
-
An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 21-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large. “We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said superintendent of police, Sanjiv Suman, Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape.
-
Net-zero plan for 42 AMRUT cities ready, to be launched soon: MPCB
Mumbai: In addition to the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which charts a net-zero pathway for Mumbai city and suburban districts, the state government has completed a draft of similar net-zero plans for 42 other cities in Maharashtra which fall under the purview of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Dhule, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Raigad, Osmanabad, Waghala, Gondia, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Achalpur, Wardha, Hinganghat and Jalgaon.
-
BMC to float tenders for construction of bus terminus at Octroi nakas
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to start work on the intercity bus terminuses at two redundant Octroi nakas on the border, outskirts of the city, this year. These terminuses will come up on the Octroi nakas in Dahisar and Mankhurd that are redundant since 2017. There are four octroi nakas in Mumbai that are located at Dahisar, Mankhurd, Mulund LBS Road, and Mulund Eastern Express Highway.
-
Tail-wagger stray Simran gets back her limb power after surgery
A paralysed stray gets back Simran's stride after surgery by a team headed by Pune-based vet surgeon. Simran, a seven-year-old stray bitch, got paralysed below the waist after a vehicle hit her at Aundh on January 13. Amar Talreja, who runs a construction business and hangs out with friends at a cafe in Aundh where Simran was fed was determined to save the dog's life and approached Dr Narendra Pardeshi and Simran underwent spinal cord stabilisation surgery on January 23 and later physiotherapy via crowdfunding.
-
15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7
This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited electric buses. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics