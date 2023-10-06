Ola begins parcel services in Bengaluru, to be delivered through electric scooters

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 06, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Currently, there are Swiggy Genie, Dunzo, Porter and Uber connect are delivering intra-city parcels at all major cities in India.

Ola has launched its ‘Ola parcel’ services on Friday in Bengaluru where the parcels will be delivered through company’s electric scooters. The ride-hailing app called it a ‘start to all-electric logistics eco system in India,’ and the services are going to begin from tonight.

The delivery fee is fixed 25 for 5km, 50 for 10km, 75 for 15 km and 100 for 20km. In an X post, founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Launching Ola Parcel today in Bengaluru! Start of an all electric 2W logistics ecosystem for India. 25 for 5km, 50 for 10km, 75 for 15 km, 100 for 20km. You can use tonight onwards. Expanding across India very soon.”

Currently, Swiggy Genie, Dunzo, Porter and Uber connect are delivering intra-city parcels at all major cities in India. Ola also said that they have plans to expand the parcel network to other cities as well.

In September, Ola started operations of electric bike taxis in Bengaluru. Ola has earlier operated bike taxis in Bengaluru, but this is the first time for the Indian cab aggregator to operate electric bike taxis. Ola’s S1 electric scooters are available on the road as bike taxis in Karnataka’s capital.

The price of bike taxis was set as 25 for 5 kilometers and 50 for 10 kilometers. “ 25 for 5km, 50 for 10km. Lowest cost, very comfortable and great for the environment! Will scale across India over next few months,” said Bhavish Aggarwal in X post.

