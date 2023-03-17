On camera, Karnataka MLA warns a cop, says “Won't leave you.”

Karnataka’s Congress MLA Anand Nyamagouda lashed out at a police sub inspector and was seen using foul language on the cop. In a video which is viral on the internet, the MLA lost his cool at Bagalkote district’s Jamkhandi town.

The spat between the MLA and cop occurred during the inspection of a circle that is about to be constructed in the town. When the cop tried to intervene and explain why the construction is a bad idea, the MLA angrily said, “Be quiet. You know nothing about this. I know you have the support of the current government. But I won’t leave you when we come to power.”

Even while the supporters of the MLA tried to calm him down, he was seen saying, “Are you an MLA? Who are you to decide what is right and wrong? Just do your duty.”

Earlier, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar’s comments on Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood also stirred a major controversy. He said, “Our DGP is one Nalayak(useless) and he is not fit for his job. He has been in service for the last three years and how many more days will he continue to be BJP’s worker? He has registered around 25 cases on Congress leaders and not even a single case of BJP leaders in the state. We have also written to the Election Commission about his duty and conduct.” He also said that a strict action will be taken against the DGP after coming to power.

