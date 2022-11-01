On camera, temple chariot falls on devotees during procession in Karnataka

A major accident was averted at a temple festival on Tuesday in Karnataka where a temple chariot fell on devotees after one of its tyres reportedly broke. A huge number of devotees had gathered for the chariot procession on the occasion of ‘Rathotsav’ or chariot festival.

The chariot belonged to the Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI showing the moment when the chariot lost balance and fell on the crowd of nearly hundred as they moved away.

No injury or casualty has so far been reported from the site.

In April this year, 11 people, including children, died from electrocution during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district after it came into contact with a high tension transmission line. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had announced ₹5 lakh each as financial assistance for the deceased.

