On Congress leader's 'earned enough in name of Gandhis' comment, Karnataka home minister's reaction

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the statement of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar where he said Congress leaders earned enough in the name of Nehru and Gandhi is a serious one which calls for introspection from every Congress leader. "We have a lot of respect for Ramesh Kumar. His statement is serious and every Congressman should analyse themselves, hand over whatever they made in the name of Gandhi, Nehru. It belongs to people and must be returned," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A political row broke out after the Congress leader's statement on Thursday in a rally against the ED's summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“We have made enough for two to three generations in the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and if we are not prepared for this (protests), then in the future there will be worms in our food,” the Congress leader said.

"Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her," Ramesh Kumar said adding, "The morsel we are eating today will become meaningful if she (Sonia Gandhi), feels content that the country is standing in her support to repay her for losing her husband..."

Reacting to Ramesh Kumar's statement, which is being termed as a 'confession', the Karnataka BJP said the truth is that 'slaves' are not protesting for democracy, but to save their 'corrupt masters'.

