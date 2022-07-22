Earned enough for 2-3 generations from Nehru’s time: Cong MLA

Congress legislator KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday triggered a political row by saying that in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders had earned enough wealth that will last “two to three generations”.

“We have made enough for two to three generations in the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and if we are not prepared for this (protests), then in the future there will be worms in our food,” said Kumar, the former Karnataka assembly speaker.

The statements come at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal opposition, Congress, have been trading charges on corruption to corner the other in the run-up to the 2023 assembly elections.

While the Congress has tried to keep up pressure on the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over growing allegations of corruption, including the 40% commission or bribe charges against its administration and ministers, police sub-inspector (PSI) scandal and laundering of money using cryptocurrencies among others.

The BJP has hit back at the Congress, stating that during the latter’s rule, there were several charges of corruption and are even trying to dig out possible graft from the past to reciprocate the allegations.

“In the past, they (Congress) looted and jammed people’s lives under the pretext of eradicating poverty. Today they are taking to the streets to protect their leader who is caught in a corruption scandal and creating traffic jams. Is it possible to expect civil behaviour from Sonia’s thug followers?” CN Ashwath Narayan, minister for higher education, said in a post on Twitter while tagging Kumar’s video.

“Yes. @KRRameshKumar1 has spoken the truth. He has clearly stated how the party has @INCKarnataka has looted the people’s wealth since Nehru’s time. It is because of this daylight robbery that today there is a situation for a Congress-free India,” said Shankar Patil Munenakoppa,” Karnataka’s minister for handloom, textile and sugarcane development.