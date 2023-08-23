The Bengaluru police have caught another man who had been avoiding paying the pending traffic fines on his bike. The fine for a total of 46 violations was pending on the bike of the man and police made him pay the dues on spot. The total dues came up to ₹13,850, said Bengaluru police.

One bike, 46 violations. Bengaluru police cracks down on a biker

The person was caught near Thallaghattapura police limits and police shared the image where he was seen holding the long pending challan in his hand. In X, Bengaluru police wrote, “Traffic violation cases-"46". Fine amount 13850/- Vehicle no Ka05JF4664.” Bengaluru police started cracking down on those who have been avoiding clearing dues. Recently, police caught a person who had 40 pending cases on his two-wheeler. The cops made him pay the fine of ₹12,000 which had been pending for a while and shared an image of him on social media.

The users, however, said that the license of such violators must be cancelled. While a user wrote, “After 10 violations, there should be an arrest warrant. Such people should not be driving/raiding,” another user said, “46 violations and license not cancelled? This leniency creates rogues on roads.”

For traffic reasons, the cops were directed not to stop those vehicles, if the driver is following all the rules. The move is said to be benefiting those who do not clear pending fines as they go unchecked.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police recently introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city to detect traffic violations and issue challans to the violators. The AI system will detect violations of the speed limit, jumping the signal, riding without a helmet, triple riding and using mobile phones while driving.

