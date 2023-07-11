Over 16 crore women passengers avail Karnataka's Shakti scheme in a month

Congress government's Shakti scheme in Karnataka which is providing free bus travel for women has completed one month on Tuesday and over 16 crore women passengers availed the benefit of the scheme, informed transport department. On July 4, the highest number of women passengers boarded the state-run buses in Karnataka. Transport department data tells ridership and revenue have increased after the roll of Shakti scheme. (PTI)

According to the Karnataka transport department, 16.73 crore women passengers have travelled in all four state run road transportations in the last one month out of which around 70 lakh women travelled on July 4 alone. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) buses saw the highest women passengers in the last one month as over five crore women took a ride in these buses at Karnataka’s capital. If a ticket value in the last one month for women passengers is considered, it costed Rs. 401 crores to the Karnataka government, stressed the transport department. All four transport corporations together have even run extra daily services to meet the demand.

In the last one month, the state-run buses across Karnataka saw big time occupancy, forcing the staff to add extra services in a few routes. The transport minister even urged the women passengers to plan their travel ahead to avoid any inconvenience.

The Shakti scheme applies only on the ordinary state run bus services of Karnataka. Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded in this scheme. The scheme doesn’t also apply to those buses which travel outside the state. Shakti scheme is one of the Congress’ five poll promises ahead of assembly elections in the state.