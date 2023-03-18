The recently inaugurated Bengaluru Mysuru expressway suffered waterlogging after moderate rains lashed several parts of the tech capital on Saturday. The visuals of the flooded expressway are viral on the internet and once again raised the questions on quality of this prestigious 119 kilometers expressway.

Parts of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway flooded after moderate rains. Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Minister shares 'mesmerising' view of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Watch

According to reports, the expressway stretch near Ramanagara was waterlogged and vehicles were seen plying through knee-deep level water. A few days ago, the Karnataka Congress also hit out at the ruling BJP and claimed that they inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway while construction is still underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, this is not the first time that this highway has been waterlogged due to incessant rains. In September when Bengaluru faced severe floods, the highway which was then under construction was flooded. Meanwhile, thundershowers are expected in Bengaluru and other few parts of Karnataka for next two days, said Indian Metrological Departement.

Parts of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway flooded after moderate rains. Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from a public meeting at Mandya and called it a ‘gift’ to the people of Karnataka. The expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities earlier. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and is said to be fully access controlled.

Parts of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway flooded after moderate rains. Video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON