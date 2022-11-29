Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts on Tuesday, Wednesday; Check areas here

Some areas in Bengaluru might see power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday as indicated in data put out by the city's electricity managing board BESCOM - the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company. Some unfinished projects will be undertaken by both the BESCOM and the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - which is the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka.

These projects include pipe laying, Jalashri water supply work, gap crossing, interlinking, emergency jungle clearing and quarterly maintenance work. Most of these outages can be expected between 10am and 4pm, resulting in six-hour power shutdowns. Affected areas, divisions and circles have been listed below:

Tuesday, November 29

BESCOM circle: South, North

BESCOM Division: HSR Layout, Koramangala, C7 Yelahanka new town.

KTPCL division : Kanakapura

Affected areas : S S Layout A Block, Glass House Area, Battaly Building, Mahanandi Petrol Bunk and surronding, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, Pwd Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, PJ Extension 1st 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters MS Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel, Pisalee Compound areas, road beside Gundi Choutry and its surrounding areas, Bellandur, Rmz, Devarabisanahalli, Kariyammanapalya, Total Mall, Shobha Iris, Allimaranahalli, Chikkenahalli S/s and surrounding villages, Mallaghatta, Chenduru, Kalkere, Lokkammanahalli, Thoremavnahalli, Hulikere, Gottikere, Kallankere, Goni Tumkuru and Thavarekere.

Wednesday, November 30

BESCOM circle: Ramanagara, South

BESCOM Division: Kanakpura, HSR (S10, S12 subdivisions)

KTPCL division : Nelamangala

Affected areas : S S Layout A Block, MBA College Road, Athani College, Officers Club and Basavanagudi Temple surrounding, some areas of Somanahalli and T. K. Halli, Vishwapriya Layout, Begur Koppa Road, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshyanagara, Prestige Song Of South, Tejaswini Nagara, Hirnadani Apartment and surrounding areas.

