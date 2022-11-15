Parts of Bengaluru to witness power cuts till Thursday; Check areas list here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has indicated that parts of the city might face scheduled power shutdowns from Tuesday to Thursday this week, as it is undertaking some periodical repair and maintenance works.

Among these are the Jalasiri water supply work, smart city work, gap crossing and interlinking projects. Most of these will be taken up between 10 am and 4 pm, and hence, power cuts might last for around six hours.

Here are the BESCOM circles, divisions and areas that might be affected from the proposed power outages from Tuesday to Thursday.

Tuesday, November 15

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere

Affected areas: Ram Nagar Main Road, Feeder Areas of Davanagere, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hostel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, Pwd Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, Pj Extension 1st 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters Ms Building, Aruna Theater, Veternary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee Compound areas.

Wednesday, November 16

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere

Affected areas: Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Dodda Pete,vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, C G Hospital Road, Bapuji Hospital, Dental College Road & Its Surrounding Areas, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempunagar, S S Layout A Block S S Mahal, Laxmi Flour Mill Back Side, Mavintop Hospital, S N Layout and G H Park surrounding areas, Sukshema Hospital to Lakshmi Floor Mill Junction and surroundings.

Thursday, November 17

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere

Affected areas: Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Ram Nagar Main Road, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.

