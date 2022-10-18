BESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 400 posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, BESCOM has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at mhrdnats.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts of Apprentices. The registration process was started on October 15 and last date for enrolling in NATS portal is till October 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 15, 2022

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: October 31, 2022

Last date for applying ‘ Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited”: November 7, 2022

Declaration of shortlisted candidates: November 14, 2022

Verification of documents: November 21 to November 23, 2022

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices: 325 posts

Technician Apprentices: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have B.E/ B.Tech degree/ Diploma certificate or provisional B.E/ B.Tech degree/ Diploma Certificate in applicable branches.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting candidates on the basis of marks secured in the qualifying examinations. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in person for verification of documents at the O/o the DGM, HRDC, BESCOM, Bangalore.

Detailed Notification Here