BESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 400 posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:36 AM IST

BESCOM to recruit Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at mhrdnats.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, BESCOM has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at mhrdnats.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts of Apprentices. The registration process was started on October 15 and last date for enrolling in NATS portal is till October 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: October 15, 2022
  • Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: October 31, 2022
  • Last date for applying ‘ Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited”: November 7, 2022
  • Declaration of shortlisted candidates: November 14, 2022
  • Verification of documents: November 21 to November 23, 2022

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentices: 325 posts
  • Technician Apprentices: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have B.E/ B.Tech degree/ Diploma certificate or provisional B.E/ B.Tech degree/ Diploma Certificate in applicable branches.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting candidates on the basis of marks secured in the qualifying examinations. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in person for verification of documents at the O/o the DGM, HRDC, BESCOM, Bangalore.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
