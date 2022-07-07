‘Personal issues’ led to communal clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, says CM Bommai

A communal clash that broke out in Karnataka's Kerur was due to ‘personal issues’ between the two sides, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, a day after violence erupted in the town over alleged eve-teasing.

“Kerur incident happened due to personal issues. Police have already controlled the situation, and some arrests have been made. We've given instructions to both communities to maintain peace. Our senior officials, deputy commissioner present on the spot,” Bommai said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kerur continues to be peaceful but tense, and a total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested.

According to the police, the issue began when workers of a right-wing organisation, believed to be the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.

This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.

To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 till 8am on Friday, banning large gatherings in the town. Educational institutes have also been closed till Friday.

