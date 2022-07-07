Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Personal issues’ led to communal clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, says CM Bommai
bengaluru news

‘Personal issues’ led to communal clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, says CM Bommai

All schools and colleges in this town in the southern state's Bagalkot district remained closed after Section 144 was imposed till 8am on Friday.
Violence broke out in Karnataka's Kerur on Wednesday over alleged eve-teasing. (ANI)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A communal clash that broke out in Karnataka's Kerur was due to ‘personal issues’ between the two sides, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, a day after violence erupted in the town over alleged eve-teasing.

“Kerur incident happened due to personal issues. Police have already controlled the situation, and some arrests have been made. We've given instructions to both communities to maintain peace. Our senior officials, deputy commissioner present on the spot,” Bommai said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the situation in Kerur continues to be peaceful but tense, and a total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested.

According to the police, the issue began when workers of a right-wing organisation, believed to be the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.

This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.

To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 till 8am on Friday, banning large gatherings in the town. Educational institutes have also been closed till Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
basavaraj bommai bagalkot karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP