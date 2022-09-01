Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol relatively cheaper in Bengaluru vs other metros. Check rates here

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in Bengaluru were steady at ₹101.94 and ₹87.89 per litre, respectively on Thursday, which was relatively cheaper compared to several other major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Bengaluru saw favourable petrol prices when compared to other metros, while diesel was the cheapest in the city on Thursday. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru city's fuel prices were maintained at 101.94 per litre for petrol and 87.89 per litre for diesel by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, which was relatively cheaper compared to prices in other metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Prices of these fuels vary from state to state depending on the local tax (value added tax - VAT) and shipping costs.

Petrol prices were the highest in Mumbai on Thursday, at 111.35 per litre, according to The Economic Times, while Hyderabad and Kolkata priced the fossil fuel at 109.66 and 106.03, respectively. The rate in Chennai was 102.63, while Delhi had the cheapest petrol price of 96.72 per litre, among metropolitan cities.

Among other cities, Pune had a rate of 110.88 per litre, while Lucknow priced petrol at 96.57 a litre. Bengaluru meanwhile had the lowest diesel price of all metros. Diesel was priced at 87.89 a litre in the Karnataka capital, while Delhi had a price of 89.62. The diesel rate in Chennai and Hyderabad were higher at 94.24 and 97.82 per litre. Kolkata saw a price of 92.76 per litre.

The table below shows rates of petrol and diesel across some of the main cities in India:

CityPetrol price (per litre) Diesel (per litre)
 Mumbai 111.35 97.28
 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
 Kolkata 106.03 92.76
 Chennai 102.63 94.24
 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
 Delhi 96.72 89.62
 Pune 110.88 95.37 
 Lucknow 96.57 89.76

Fuel prices started soaring in late March after elections in five states, and breached the 100-mark in nearly all cities, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru saw its peak of 111.09 per litre for petrol from April 7 to May 21, after which it came down to 101.94 per litre. The price of petrol in the Karnataka capital has remained unchanged at this level since May 22.

