Petrol relatively cheaper in Bengaluru vs other metros. Check rates here

Bengaluru city's fuel prices were maintained at ₹101.94 per litre for petrol and ₹87.89 per litre for diesel by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, which was relatively cheaper compared to prices in other metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Prices of these fuels vary from state to state depending on the local tax (value added tax - VAT) and shipping costs.

Petrol prices were the highest in Mumbai on Thursday, at ₹111.35 per litre, according to The Economic Times, while Hyderabad and Kolkata priced the fossil fuel at ₹109.66 and ₹106.03, respectively. The rate in Chennai was ₹102.63, while Delhi had the cheapest petrol price of ₹96.72 per litre, among metropolitan cities.

Among other cities, Pune had a rate of ₹110.88 per litre, while Lucknow priced petrol at ₹96.57 a litre. Bengaluru meanwhile had the lowest diesel price of all metros. Diesel was priced at ₹87.89 a litre in the Karnataka capital, while Delhi had a price of ₹89.62. The diesel rate in Chennai and Hyderabad were higher at ₹94.24 and ₹97.82 per litre. Kolkata saw a price of ₹92.76 per litre.

The table below shows rates of petrol and diesel across some of the main cities in India:

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Mumbai 111.35 97.28 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Delhi 96.72 89.62 Pune 110.88 95.37 Lucknow 96.57 89.76

Fuel prices started soaring in late March after elections in five states, and breached the ₹100-mark in nearly all cities, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru saw its peak of ₹111.09 per litre for petrol from April 7 to May 21, after which it came down to ₹101.94 per litre. The price of petrol in the Karnataka capital has remained unchanged at this level since May 22.