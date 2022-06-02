PFI slams 'provisional attachment' of bank A/Cs, says 'politically motivated'
Condemning the "provisional attachment" of its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Popular Front on India (PFI) on Thursday claimed that its "uncompromising stand" against the Sangh Parivar's "divisive politics" is the only reason for it becoming the target of the agency’s "politically motivated" cases.
The ED has attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organisation PFI and a linked organisation called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them, officials said on Wednesday. The accounts hold more than ₹68 lakh, they had said, adding that 23 accounts of the PFI having ₹59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having ₹9,50,030 have been attached.
The Islamist organisation termed the action as part of the ongoing "repressive steps" taken against it for the past few years. It is once again clear that the ED is acting as mere "pawns of the political masters" by going after people's movements, NGOs, human rights organisations, opposition parties, media, and any democratic voices in the country that are critical of the ruling party, it alleged.
Pointing out that the deposits to its accounts as mentioned by the ED for the duration of 13 years are nothing but normal for the functioning of a "nationwide social movement" like it, PFI in a statement said, it is also to be noted that the said amount includes the deposits done during the collection drives for major calamities faced by the country.
"The stated figures by the ED are not at all astonishing and no great investigation is needed by an agency like ED as we have already filed every penny of the collections to the income tax. This proves it is nothing but sensationalising of figures," it said.
The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi. The statement has been issued by PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed, Secretary Mohammed Shakif, and Karnataka Secretary A K Ashraf. Noting that the PFI will continue with its assertive stand and opposition to the "evil designs" of the RSS, it said, "these actions will not intimidate us and we will explore all legal and democratic options to overcome these hindrances."
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
