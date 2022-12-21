Plan ahead Bengalureans, auto strike on December 29: Report

Autos will not ply on Bengaluru roads on December 29 as drivers will be going on a strike against the government's decision to bring in more e-bike taxis. This comes in the backdrop of multiple auto-rickshaw unions going on an indefinite strike against illegal bike taxi services in Pune city last week, causing heavy traffic jams.

Auto drivers in the Karnataka capital also demand that the government ban bike taxi services that use personal two-wheelers with white registration plates, the Deccan Herald reported.

Karnataka's transport department had earlier permitted Bounce and Blu Smart to operate e-bike taxi services in Bengaluru under the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme by issuing them licenses to ensure better last mile connectivity for commuters.

Several auto drivers and unions were opposed to this initiative as it hits their businesses heavily, the report added. Bengaluru city grapples with commute problems often as public transport falls short on catering to the vast population, with congestion in a few infamous bottlenecks adding to the trouble.

Locals are also looking for easy commute options, especially after all major ride-hailing companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido faced a crackdown amid complaints over unfair work practices and excessively high fares, among other issues.

