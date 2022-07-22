Plane faces hitch just before take off at Bengaluru airport, grounded: Report

A technical glitch caused a Vijayawada-bound plane to be grounded at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Thursday morning seconds before take off, a report by The Times of India said.

Pilots of Alliance Air flight 91501 suspected something was amiss after the aircraft started taxiing in preparation for take off. The flight then returned to the terminal and the passengers - aruond 50 - were deboarded and asked to wait inside the airport.

The plane was then parked at an isolated location for aeronautical engineers to inspect the issue. It is not yet clear what the technical snag was.

Meanwhile, reports said the waiting passengers were kept in the dark on the status of the flight and did not know if they would be accommodated on another flight.

The plane, which was supposed to take off at 7.20 am was delayed by about 90 minutes. Ground staff of the airline at the KIA however guaranteed a full refund to all passengers.

