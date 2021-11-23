PM Modi calls up Bommai, discusses flood situation in Karnataka

In a phone call with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked about the flood situation in the state as well as in the capital, Bengaluru. Several parts of Karnataka have been hit by unusually heavy rainfall over the last one month.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. The PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai tweeted.

The telephone call between Modi and Bommai came a day after images and videos of flooded residential areas in Bengaluru, considered India’s technology capital, were circulating on social media.

Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex with 600 homes and over 1,600 people, was deeply impacted by heavy downpours, forcing residents to move to other locations.

In the Yelahanka zone of Bengaluru, water from heavy rains rose to over four feet, disrupting normal life. Tractors and large SUVs were deployed to move people out of the locality.

Bommai visited the affected area on Tuesday. “There are two ‘Raja Kaluves’ (storm water drains). But they are small and the outflow is significantly large,” Bommai said, adding that he has instructed authorities to urgently tackle the situation.

The CM also visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) where waterlogging damaged research equipment.