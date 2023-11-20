PM Modi has ‘hijacked’ guarantee schemes of Congress: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hijacking" the Congress party's guarantee schemes to fight elections in five states.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 106th birth anniversary of former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi, Shivakumar said, "The BJP is using our guarantee model to fight the ongoing assembly elections. But beware; the BJP and JDS will revoke the guarantee schemes if they come to power because they don't believe in them."

He further said that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) opposed the guarantee scheme, and they will surely attempt to revoke these schemes.

"The Congress government would never do away with these schemes as they are helping crores of people," Shivakumar said, urging the party workers to create awareness about the benefits of guarantee schemes.

Each family is getting benefits up to ₹5,000 per month, he said.

He also said that the state ministers have been asked to ensure the benefit schemes are reaching the people.

"November 28 is the Foundation Day of Congress. We have decided to form a committee to conduct a survey on guarantee schemes," Karnataka Deputy CM said.

He said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first to introduce several guarantee schemes in the country.

"Thousands of pro-people guarantee schemes, including midday meals in Anganawadis, were introduced by Indira Gandhi. The Nehru family has sacrificed power, assets, and even life for the sake of the country. There is no parallel to the sacrifice of the Nehru family for the country," the Congress leader said.

Shivakumar also said that the credit for creating a new country on the world map goes to Indira Gandhi.

"When Pakistan attacked the then-East Pakistan, she fought valiantly and helped Bangladesh obtain its freedom. He announced that the book on Indira Gandhi penned by Sonia Gandhi would be published in Kannada soon," he added.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

The country's first and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress.

Indira, the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, was succeeded in the country's highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi.

Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father.

