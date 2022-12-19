PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 in February: Karnataka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 to be celebrated in Karnataka in February next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating 3,000 KLPD Ethanol and Sugar factory of VIN Distilleries and Sugars Private Limited at Konanakeri village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district here on Sunday, he said around 10,000 delegates from both India and abroad will attend this event that will ponder over the energy production and policies. The Government of India has decided to hold this event in Bengaluru which has the most number of R&D centres.

He said the ethanol factories are in demand and to establish them the government is giving the subsidy at 6 per cent interest and 95 per cent financial assistance.

"Two ethanol factories are functioning in Sankur and Hirekerur in the Haveri district and some more will come up. The government will give permission to start the factories as it will help in the betterment of farmers, jobs for the local people and the revenue for the government," he said.

Stating that biofuel will be in demand in the next 50 years, the Chief Minister said that the economy, environment and energy are interwoven and economic prosperity could be seen by maintaining a balance among these factors.

"Karnataka has been a progressive state and the future of the country is written here. What has been thought and implemented in Karnataka is done later by the country and that is the power of this state," he said.

Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after assuming the post, has thought through his vision ways to solve the challenges before the nation.

"Power needs to be generated for economic growth as well as the environment must be protected. Biofuel has been given a lot of importance. The establishment of ethanol factories started during the tenure of Atal Behari Vajpayee as the Prime Minister and a 10 per cent target set for 2024 has been achieved in the current year," Bommai said.

"It has been decided to add 25 per cent by 2025 and this will cut 20 per cent of oil import. It will not only reduce the economic burden but also helps in manufacturing clean fuel. This is the work of a leader with vision. All these occurred after the NDA government led by Modi came to power in the Centre," he added.

