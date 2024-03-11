PM Modi to inaugurate two stretches of Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road today | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate two crucial stretches of Bengaluru’s ambitious Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project on Monday, March 11. Modi will inaugurate the 42-kilometre Dobbaspet – Doddaballapur section and 37-kilometre Doddaballapura-Hoskote section. PM Modi to inaugurate two crucial stretches of Bengaluru's STRR today. Details

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said both Dobbaspet – Doddaballapur and Doddaballapura-Hoskote sections which cost ₹1,438 crore and ₹1,317 crore, respectively will help to decongest many areas in Bengaluru that often take a hit by the brutal traffic congestion.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will virtually inaugurate two stretches of Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). STRR, by diverting traffic away from the city's core areas, will go a long way towards reducing traffic congestion in the city,” Tejasvi Surya said in an X (formally Twitter) post.

Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR)

STRR is also expected to benefit those who travel to Bengaluru airport from areas such as Hoskote, Kolar, Chittoor, Chintamani, Malur, etc. and help them to reach the airport without entering the city. This will also help heavy vehicles to exit the city without disrupting the traffic during peak hours.

Dobbaspet-Doddaballapura-Hoskote stretch

The Dobbaspet-Doddaballapura-Hoskote stretch will be a significant relief for traffic congestions in the Hebbal area, which are mostly caused due to the frequent movement of heavy vehicles that travel to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other border areas. These vehicles can opt for the new stretch without entering into Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the STRR for better road connectivity to satellite towns like Dobbaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Tattakere, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and Hosur. This 17,000 crore project will reportedly be 288 kilometres long and comprises many stretches that will bypass the congested areas.

The project was initially proposed in 2005 but only took shape in 2022. In June 2022, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for STRR and set a 40-month deadline to decongest infamous Bengaluru traffic.