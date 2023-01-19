PM Modi in Mumbai LIVE Updates: ‘Making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of this double engine govt’- PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka Thursday - for the second time this month - to launch a slew of development projects. He will visit Maharashtra later in the day. The PM had earlier tweeted that he was looking forward to visiting the poll-bound southern state.

"I am excited to be among people of Karnataka. Valuable works worth around ₹10,000 crore will be launched and foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads and title deeds that will be distributed to beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages."

PM Modi was last in Karnataka on January 12 for the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

Several Karnataka BJP leaders extended a welcome to the prime minister, with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai posting, "A warm welcome to the country's proud Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi who is coming to the state to inaugurate the left bank work of Narayanpura reservoir in Yadgiri district and to launch other development programs along with distribution of rights to new revenue villages in Kalburgi district."

Arriving in north Karnataka's Yadgiri district, Modi inaugurated the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - extension, renovation and modernisation project, and laid foundation stones for other development programs. "Foundation stone-laying ceremony for expansion of Narayanpur left bank canal network and other development programs by Hon'ble prime minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kodekal, Yadgiri,” Bommai tweeted, sharing a live video of the PM's speech.

“When Jal Jeevan Mission started three-and-a-half years ago, out of 18 crore rural households only three crore rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 crore rural families in the country are getting tap water. We (BJP) brought development and good governance in those districts announced backward by previous governments," he said.

PM Modi also visited Malkheda in Kalaburagi district where he distributed title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and laid the foundation stone of a 71-km section of the six-lane Greenfield road project that is part of the Surat- Chennai Expressway.