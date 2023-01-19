‘Not for vote bank but development’: PM Modi in Karnataka's Yadgiri. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a slew of development projects in poll-bound Karnataka's Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts. He also handed over several projects after their completion. Along with national highway development project in Yadgiri's Kodega, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects across sections including irrigation and drinking water.

Read| ‘Another campaign…’: Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomes PM Modi to Mumbai with a sneer

He also inaugurated the Narayanpur left bank canal - extension, renovation and modernisation project in Yadgiri along with the multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his address:

The priority of our party is not vote bank but only development. We encouraged development in those places that were declared ‘underdeveloped’ by the previous government. Along with Yadgiri, we started ‘Akanshi Zila’ programme in more than 100 cities in India and focused on good governance and worked on their development. Along with border, coastal and internal securities, we have to end issues related to water security. Our ‘double-engine’ government is working towards that along with the thought process of bringing ease and preserving. It is also working towards bringing up the ground water level at a large scale. When Jal Jeevan Mission started 3.5 years ago, out of 18 crore rural households only 3 crore rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 crore rural families in the country are getting tap water. Emphasis is being given to per drop, more crop and micro-irrigation are nowadays in the country. In last 6-7 years, around 70 lakh hectare land has been brought within the ambit of micro-irrigation. Double engine government means double benefit for the state. When the central government pays ₹ 6,000 to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the state government adds ₹ 4,000 in it to provide double benefit to them. Our government is prioritising areas that are disadvantaged even after more than 70 years of independence. This is our way, resolution and mantra of functioning. Crores of small farmers were deprived of every comfort for decades. They were not taken care of by the previous governments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON