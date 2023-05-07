PM Narendra Modi's Bengaluru roadshow ends, heads to Aynur for a public meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on 8-kilometer roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday, covering the eastern part of the city. The two-day mega roadshow of the Prime Minister has ended at the Trinity circle.

PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow ends,

At around 10 am, PM Modi started his rally from a Kempegowda statue in New Tippasandra and he reached Trinity Circle through HAL road 2nd stage and Halasuru. Thousands of supporters were seen on both sides of the road and PM Modi was showered with flowers. As the election campaign reached its last leg, PM Modi will now head to Aynur near Shimoga city of Karnataka. He is said to hold a key public meeting and he will address the crowd from Aynur.

According to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, around a million people showed up for the mega road show on Saturday. It was initially scheduled to be a single day long rally which was set to cover 17 constituencies out of 28 constituencies in Bengaluru. However, keeping the traffic snarls in mind, the state unit of BJP has divided it into a two-day road show.

Meanwhile, the election commission is gearing up for conducting polls on Wednesday in Karnataka in all 224 constituencies. Both Congress and the BJP have shown confidence in winning the mandate and JD(S) also claimed that the party once again is going to play a key role in Karnataka politics. The results for the Karnataka assembly polls will be declared on May 13.

