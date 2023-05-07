Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi conducts roadshow in central Bengaluru
Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi conducts roadshow in central Bengaluru

The two day long mega road show of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end today. 

PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle on Saturday.
PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle on Saturday.
The polling date for the Karnataka assembly elections is around the corner and the election campaign in the southern state has reached its last phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow for the second day in Bengaluru on Sunday and he will participate in a one and half hour road show.

He has begun the roadshow at 10 am from Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road. His vehicle is moving towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road and the roadshow will conclude at Trinity circle by 11.30 am. With this, the two day long mega roadshow of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to participate in a roadshow in Bengaluru and he too will conduct a rally at Mahadevapura constituency on Sunday evening. The Bengaluru police have already alerted the residents regarding the traffic restrictions amid the roadshows of politicians in the city.

The polling for Karnataka assembly elections will be held on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13. There are 224 constituencies in the southern state and the key battle is going to be between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S)

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    Gandhi siblings roadshow only covers minority population areas: Amit Malviya

    BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that the roadshow of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi only focusses on areas which are dominated by minority population. He claimed, “While Prime Minister Modi is holding roadshows across Bengaluru, Gandhi siblings’ campaign will focus on Russel Market, Shivaji Nagar and Tannery road areas. All minority pockets. Congress has been speaking about reinstating and even increasing reservation for Muslims, which is blatantly unconstitutional. Bengaluru can’t allow this kind of brazen minority appeasement to succeed.” 

    However, according to the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow will begin at Mahadevapura and she will hold a meeting at South Bengaluru. She will conclude the roadshow at Shivajinagar. 

    Rahul Gandhi will also hold a corner meeting from the Anekal area and he is set to conclude his campaign on Sundat at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. 

     

  • May 07, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi begins his roadshow in Bengaluru

    The second day of PM Modi's roadshow has begun on Sunday from the Kempegowda statue of New Tippasandra. It is heading towards the second stage of HAL road and large number of supporters were seen on the both sides of rains. The Prime Minister is waving at the all supporters who are showering him with flowers. 

  • May 07, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    PM Modi's roadshow to begin from New Tippasandra

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Sunday is all set to begin from East Bengaluru's New Tippasandra area. A large number of supporters are already gathered and PM Modi is likely to show up soon on his election vehicle. The 10 kilometers roadshow will conclude at Trinity circle of Central Bengaluru. 

  • May 07, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    Veerashaiva Lingayat Forum extends support to the Congress party

    Ahead of the assembly polls, Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Forum has extended its support to the Congress party. According to the news agency ANI, the forum further urged Lingayat people to vote to the Congress people. 

    The senior Congress leader even met Lingayat leaders at Hubballi on Sunday morning along with former CM Jagadish Shettar. 

  • May 07, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    Congress leaders meet Lingayat seers at Hubballi

    Congress leaders along with the former CM Jagadish Shettar met prominent Lingayat seers at Hubballi on Sunday morning, ahead of the assembly elections. Jagadish Shettar who is a famous Lingayat leader in Hubballi region recently left the BJP and joined Congress, after he was denied a ticket. Congress later fielded him from the Hubballi - Dharwad Central constituency. 

