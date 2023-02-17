PM pays rich tributes to Yakshagana artiste Baliga Narayana Bhagawatha

Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to noted Yakshagana playback singer and scriptwriter Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha, saying he made a mark in the world of culture and his work will be admired by the coming generations.

Bhagawatha passed away at his residence near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday. He was 84.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha made a mark in the world of culture. He devoted his life towards Yakshagana playback singing and was admired for his exemplary style. His works will be admired by the coming generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Bhagawatha, who had a large fan following, had mastered a unique style of singing that his fans called the 'Balipa style'. He had a rich voice and wrote over 30 Yakshagana 'prasangas' (scripts).