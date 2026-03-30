POCSO accused booked for making video calls to victim from Dharwad prison

A case has been registered against a man lodged in jail here in a POCSO case for allegedly harassing the victim through video calls from inside the prison here, a senior official said on Monday. A man in jail faces charges for allegedly harassing a minor victim through video calls. He reportedly threatened her and pressured her to support him in court. (PTI/representative )

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The case was registered on March 14, the official said.

The accused allegedly made video calls to the minor victim from jail and subjected her to mental harassment. He also allegedly pressured her to speak in his favour in court, the official added.

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He threatened her that if she did not receive his video calls, he would circulate obscene videos.

The accused person's video call screen recording, which has surfaced online, is said to be from the jail on March 13, following which the victim's family members informed the authorities about the matter.

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"A case was registered on March 14 itself, and further investigation is underway," he added.

Right-wing organisations have alleged that it is a case of "love jihad" and demanded stringent action against the accused.