Bengaluru municipal body expects ₹2251 crore revenue from property tax in 2026-27 from the south and central zones

Bengaluru’s municipal body, Greater Bengaluru Authority, expects to generate ₹2251.3 crore in property tax revenue in 2026–27 collectively from Bengaluru South and Central, the civic body said while presenting its budget estimates. GBA targets ₹1,101.3 crore in property tax revenue from Bengaluru South and ₹1,150 crore from the Bengaluru Central zone during the year. The Greater Bengaluru Authority expects ₹2,251.3 crore in property tax revenue from South and Central Bengaluru in 2026–27, according to its budget estimates. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT)

Presenting the budget estimates for 2026–27, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner Ramesh KN said, “The process of converting ‘B Khata’ properties into ‘A Khata’ properties within the jurisdiction is underway, and an estimated revenue of ₹225 crore is expected during the year 2026–27 from this initiative.”

The corporation is also accelerating the digitisation of land records, having already issued 1.83 lakh e-khatas out of a total of 5.13 lakh properties. The remaining properties will be brought into the formal tax system through focused camps in residential clusters, Ramesh said



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Rajendra Cholan P, commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, said while presenting the budget estimates that the civic body collected around ₹900 crore in 2025-26 from key sources, including property tax, trade licences, advertisements and user charges, aided by technology-led interventions such as GPS-based surveys and digital monitoring.

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation is also tapping into development-linked revenue through the Premium FAR policy. Cholan said the amendment under Section 18-B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act allows property owners to purchase additional floor area based on road width, with an estimated ₹350 crore expected from this initiative.



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To improve access and compliance, Cholan said that kiosk-based service centres will be set up at revenue offices, allowing citizens to pay taxes and access services independently, in central Bengaluru.

“We will identify cases where property tax has been incorrectly declared under the self-assessment system, revise such taxes, and thereby increase the Corporation’s revenue. We will also identify cases where taxes remain unpaid for more than a year and take steps to recover the dues. If taxes remain unpaid even after issuing notices, we will seal the properties and proceed with an auction. Through these measures, we will ensure that every property owner comes under the tax net and boost our revenue,” Cholan said.

To boost revenue through accurate property tax revisions, the central corporation will also train revenue department staff in GPS survey techniques and conduct workshops on new technologies to upskill technical officers, Cholan said.