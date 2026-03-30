Bengaluru municipal body to take over 51 properties over unpaid property tax dues in East Bengaluru

The Bengaluru East City Corporation will take over 51 properties across Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones in East Bengaluru after owners failed to clear pending property tax dues despite repeated notices and auction attempts, according to a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) statement. The Bengaluru East City Corporation will take over 51 properties in Mahadevapura and KR Puram over unpaid property tax dues despite repeated notices and auction attempts. (Photo for representational purposes) (ChatGPT)

According to details shared by the municipal body, Mahadevapura alone contains 28 properties with over ₹52 lakh in property tax dues, and KR Puram has 21 properties. The move, initiated under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2025 and related rules, comes after the civic body exhausted recovery measures, including show-cause notices, demand notices, and public auctions.

GBA officials said property tax remains a critical revenue stream for civic infrastructure development, public welfare initiatives, and maintenance of urban services. Under the applicable framework, all property owners within the corporation's limits are required to pay property tax annually; failing which, enforcement action can be initiated under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection, and Management Rules–2024.

“In line with the provisions of the Act and Rules, show-cause notices and demand notices were issued to property tax defaulters, and sufficient time was provided for payment. Additionally, multiple reminders were sent through mobile messages to the property owners to clear their dues. Despite these efforts, some property owners have failed to pay the pending property tax,” the statement said.

Authorities proceeded with auctions of properties in both the Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones, where some defaulters settled their liabilities and retained ownership. However, 51 properties, 28 in Mahadevapura and 23 in KR Puram, remained unresolved, with neither dues cleared nor successful auction outcomes.



Also Read: Bengaluru has over ₹530 crore in property tax dues pending from over 1000 defaulters

Final window for owners before takeover The civic body has now issued a final opportunity to affected property owners. If the outstanding dues are cleared within one month from the date of notification, the properties will be restored to their owners.

“Failing this, as per the Proclamation and Written Notice of Sale (Form-11) already issued, the corporation will take ownership of the properties based on the guideline value, deduct the outstanding tax amount, and deposit the remaining balance into the respective property owners’ bank accounts,” the statement said.

GBA officials said that timely payment of property tax is essential to sustain urban infrastructure and service delivery, urging property owners to comply to avoid enforcement action.



Also Read: Bengaluru’s GBA auctions seven properties to recover tax arrears, attracts over ₹7 crore in bids

GBA listed 81 properties for auction The Greater Bengaluru Authority had identified 81 properties in north Bengaluru for auction as of March 6 after their owners failed to clear pending property tax dues.

The civic body’s commissioner, Pommala Sunil Kumar, had said in a statement that the auction will be held after repeated notices were issued to property owners who failed to clear their outstanding taxes.

According to the GBA, 47 properties in Zone-1 had pending dues amounting to ₹1.32 crore, while 34 properties in Zone-2 collectively owed about ₹62.18 lakh. In total, property tax arrears of around ₹1.94 crore were pending from these properties.

The civic body had stated that show-cause and demand notices had already been issued to the defaulters under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Administration Rules 2024.

Earlier, GBA auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority.

The municipal body said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore. Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation.