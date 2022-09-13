Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Thursday

Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Thursday

Updated on Sep 14, 2022 08:57 AM IST

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) is undertaking some projects across Bengaluru, which might see some planned power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday. Check here for a list of affected divisions and areas.

The city's electricity managers BESCOM and KTPCL have scheduled works that were halted due to rain in the city. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByYamini C S

Data from Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), suggested there will be more scheduled power shutdowns this week and for the rest of the month in the city, which has been battling with waterlogging in some areas.

BESCOM said the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, is set to undertake several maintenance and repair works among other projects that were delayed due to rain, which will make for power cuts in some areas throughout September.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am and 4 pm are:

  1. Kengeri
  2. Davanagere
  3. Madhugiri
  4. Chitradurga Major Works Division

Areas that might see power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday:

Obajjihalli and surrounding area, all 11 KV feeders of Savalanga station.

66KV lines: Madhugiri, Pulamaghatta, Koratagere 1 & 2, Sira 1 & 2, Nitrahalli, Midegeshi, Pavagada L1 & L2, Nagalamadike , Y N Hosakote, Shylapura.

Downstream Stations (66KV): Madhugiri, Badavanahalli, Hosakere, I D Halli, Kodigenahalli, Nitrahalli, Puravara, Pulamatta, Holavanahalli, 220kv Madhugiri Power Transformer, Shylapura, Y N Hosakote, Nagalamadike, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Pavadgada, Venkatapura, Theriyur.

Arenahally, Nirantara Jyothi, Bhoothanahally, Chinakavajra, D V Hally, Kambathnahally, Siddapura, Dabeghatta, Jadegondanahalli, Timlapura, Rangapura, Kavanadala, Sidadaragallu, Jayanagara (Agri), J V N Palya, Koonahalli, Badavanahalli (Town), Dodderi, Karpenahalli, Chandragiri, Banagarahalli, Poojarahalli, Rantavalalu, Kotagaralahalli, Basavanahalli, Sajjemmanahalli, Badigondanahalli, Shivanagere, Thonachagondanahalli, Kittagali, B Betta, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki, Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, B D Pura, H V Palya, K T Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C H Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Doddahally, S.n. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Station Auxlary, Bhimanakunte, H V Stone Crusher, Hussenpura, S R Pura, Hosahalli, B K Hally, Thirumani, Bhupur, Valluru, Ryapte, Kodamodugu, Harasikere, Manglawada, Marur, Kirarlahalli, Kannamadi, Hanumasagara, Arasikere, Uddagatte, Bommathanahalli, Neelammanahalli, Chikkanayakanahalli, Palavalli, Byrapura, Byadnur, Buddareddyhalli, Ponnasamudra, Pavagada, C K Pura, Gangasagara, Chandrabhavi, Reddyhalli, Medigeshi, Mallanayaknahalli, Hanumanthpura, Laxmipura, Jayanagara Church to Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank, (Loc-8-12), Kolkunte,giriyapura, Kaidal, Hadadi, Kalbande, Kukkuwada, Lokikere, Kanagondanahalli Matti, Nagarasanahalli, Hoovinamadu, Kollenahalli, Balluru, and surrounding villages, Kukkuwada,shyagale, Thyavangi, Santhebennur , Basavapattana Muss, Harihara Town, Khb Colony, Industrial Area, Karlahalli, Harihara Rural, Doggalli, Neeragunda, Adrikatte, Aladahalli, Hunavinodu, Doddaghatta, Jankal, Thanegekallu, Kantapura, Devapurara, Majjanahalli, Attimage, Honnenahalli, Duggavara, Gulihatti, Bochenahalli, Seeranakatte, Rangappa Temple, S K Halli, Kenkere, Nakikere, Poojarahatti, Madadakere, Vedavathi Water Works, Kappagere, Koratigere, Siddaramanagara, Kanguvalli, Kellodu, Rangavvanahalli, Peelapura, Devigere, Kobbaripete Urban B V Nagara Mavinkatte, Attighatta and surrounding areas, Somenahalli, Srirampura, Sneralaker, Kabbla, Ballalasamudra, Garga, Belagur, Kodihalli, Kalkere, Thonachenahalli, Gavirangapura and surrounding areas.

