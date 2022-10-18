Power cuts in Bengaluru today and tomorrow; Check affected areas list here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 10:29 AM IST

The KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - is undertaking some repair and maintenance works in the city due to which the Karnataka capital might see some power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check the full list of affected divisions and areas here.

Bengaluru might see some power cuts in the coming couple days. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
ByYamini C S

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru's electricity manager, has indicated that the city might see some planned power shutdowns in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday as the KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - will be undertaking some works.

These scheduled works include the overhauling of 66 kilovolt isolators, retrofitting of differential relay and periodical maintenance, among others. Most of the outages might occur between 10 am and 4 pm, with some works starting by 9 am.

October 18, Tuesday

BESCOM divisions affected are Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Tiptur.

Areas affected: Kanakapura town and surrounding villages, Iggaluru and surrounding villages, feeders in Benkikere, Maadapura, Honnebagi, Benakanahalli, Hebbalagere, NST Kavalu etc, Malladihalli and Hosadurga surrounding area, Bidaragadde, Holemadapura, Kammaragatte, Govinakovi, Avaragere, Mallekatte, Kadajji, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Saraswathi Layout, Malebennur Hobli surrounding areas, Hiriyur, urban and rural areas of Adival, Lakkavanahally, Horticulture College, Habeeb and Nanda feeds factory area.

October 19, Wednesday

BESCOM divisions affected are Kengeri.

Areas affected: Basavapattana, Haralipura, Hosalli, Hosanagara, Sagarapete, Chiradoni, Yallodahalli, Marabanahalli, Sangalli, Daginakatte, Siddeshwaranagara, Kanchugaranahalli, Nilogal, Kattige, Arundi, Jeenahalli, Theertharameshwara, Khb Colony, Harihara Town, Harappnahalli Station, J N Kote, Gollanakatte, Pallavagere, J C Halli And Surrounding Areas, Channapatna, Adanuru, Arenahalli, Aparasanahalli, Holalkere Town, Maderu, Bommanakatte, Chitrahalli, Malladihalli, Gundimadu, Malenahalli, Punujuru, Lokadahalalu, Cheeranahalli, Ramagiri Road, N G Halli, Gunderi And Surrounding Areas, Shivapura, Ramagatta, Kengunte, Dhumi, Kunagali, Holemalali, Agrahara, Kundagura, Kodihally, Uppalagere, Shivapura, Pitlahally, Alur, Laxmipura, Aranakatte, all areas pertaining to Rampura station.

Seven hours alternative supply has been arranged near Rampura station.

