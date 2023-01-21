Preparations in full swing for BJP's Rath Yatra in Karnataka: CM Bommai

The modalities for launching the Rath Yatra from four directions by the end of February and other issues were discussed in today's meeting held here on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

CM Bommai was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru and said the meeting discussed the programs to be held this month and the next month, party organisation along with the session, completion of Jan Sankalp Yatra before February and preparation of the district and state level election manifesto and the visit of national leaders to the state.

"BJP National President JP Nadda is coming for the booth-level Vijay Sankalp Yatra to launch it. He will be launching the yatra in Tumkur. It was decided in the meeting to take the programs of state and union governments to every house, and district-level convention of various morchas," he said.

"The high command will decide on the list of candidates. The poll preparations and Jan Sampark programs were discussed in the meeting. Now only a preliminary round discussion was held and the next course of action will be decided with former CM BS Yediyurappa," CM Bommai said.

Reacting to KPCC President DK Shivakumar's statement on BJP legislators joining the Congress party in Haveri, Bommai asked Shivakumar to focus on how many leaders will remain in his party.

"The Congress leader is making such statements out of frustration," Bommai added.