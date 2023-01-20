State dept asks pharmacies to guide minors on contraceptives

Drugs Control Department of Karnataka said on Thursday it is asking pharmacists to counsel minors to prevent them from purchasing condoms and oral contraceptives.

However, no circular has been issued in this regard by the department, an official clarified after confusion prevailed over an alleged directive banning the sale to minors.

“We have not issued any such circular. There is no ban on the sale of condoms or other contraceptives to people of any age group. We will issue a detailed statement tomorrow,” the drugs Controller of Karnataka, Bhagoji T Khanapure told HT.

The latest incident comes in the backdrop of an incident in which condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes, and lighters were found in the bags of students in some Bengaluru schools in November last year.

The items were found during the surprise checks on the schools’ bags after the management received complaints about the usage of mobile phones by students. Besides, the authorities also found cell phones, whiteners and excess cash in the bags of students in Classes 8, 9 and 10.

After the incident came to light, the associated management of schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools in the city to conduct regular searches in the school bags of the students.

“We found condoms and oral contraceptive pills... and even alcohol in water bottles... in a few schools... foul language, acts of bullying were also observed (among) Class 5 students,” KAMS general secretary D Sashi Kumar had said.

The schools had later sent notices to parents, recommending counselling, instead of suspending them.