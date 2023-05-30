President Murmu, PM Modi mourn death of 10 in Mysuru road accident

President Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed their grief over the deadly accident in Karnataka's Mysuru that took 10 lives, including three children. The accident occurred near T-Narasipura when an Innova car suffered a head-on collision with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.

In a tweet, President Murmu said, “Pained to learn about the unfortunate loss of lives including those of children in a road accident in Mysuru. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of the victims and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the immediate kin of the deceased and a separate ₹50 thousand for the injured.

“Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi,” a tweet by the prime minister's office said.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," another tweet from the PMO read.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah also expressed condolences to the family of those who died in the accident, and said in a tweet that ₹2 lakh compensation each would be given to the family of the deceased.

"Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. ₹2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured," his tweet read.

