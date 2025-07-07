Prestige Group to build 1.5-km flyover in Bengaluru linking Bellandur to ORR to ease traffic congestion: Report
Prestige Group is launching a 1.5-km elevated flyover in Bengaluru, connecting its new tech park to the Outer Ring Road.
Prestige Group is moving ahead with plans to construct a 1.5-km elevated roadway that will link its under-construction tech park in Bellandur directly to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru. The flyover will run alongside a public road and skirt a stormwater drain, the Deccan Herald reported.
The project has received the green light from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's civic agency. In exchange for permission to build on public land, Prestige has committed to widening the congested Kariyammana Agrahara Road and will fund the flyover entirely from its own resources, the report stated.
Prestige first submitted a proposal to the BBMP in August 2022, followed by a revised request in late 2023. The company cited severe congestion on the key approach roads, namely Old Airport Road via Yemalur and Kariyammana Agrahara Road, as justification. The upcoming Prestige Beta Tech Park is expected to accommodate more than 5,000 workers once operational.
Approval came through in April this year, reportedly after consultation with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. BBMP officials have stipulated that the new flyover must remain open for general public use, not just for Prestige employees. The firm is also eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) in return for land ceded for road expansion, provided all legal criteria are met.
Interestingly, the flyover's approval lagged nearly a year behind the sanctioning of the tech park’s building plan. The site, spanning 70 acres, received its initial clearance from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in September 2023.
The Technical Director at Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd confirmed the project’s approval and noted that Prestige will also fund a new 40-foot-wide connector road, according to the report. This road will shorten travel distance to Sakra Hospital Road by about 2.5 km, he said, framing the initiative as part of a broader push for public-private collaboration in infrastructure development.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
