Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai(ANI)

Speaking after inaugurating 'Kadambotsava-2023' in Banavasi, the first capital of the Kannada Kingdom here on Tuesday, he said, "lots of development works have taken place in Mundgod and Banavasi areas. The infrastructure projects have been taken up in the State in the last three and a half years. To deal with drinking water scarcity, 62 tanks are filled from the Banavasi Lift Irrigation scheme."

He also said that the funds have been earmarked in the budget for a scheme to introduce the great dynasties which ruled the state like Kadamba, Chalukya, Hoysala, and Rashtrakoota.

"Funds will be provided to create a special corridor encompassing all the historic ancient temples of those periods. A special focus has been given to the development of Annigeri, the birthplace of Adi Kavi Pampa," Bommai said.

The CM said the history of Karnataka is incomplete with the Kadambas as they rebelled against the rule of outsiders and King Mayura Varma established the Kadamba kingdom and made Banavasi the capital.

"This place is known as the first capital of Kannada Naadu. The Kannada poet, Pampa wrote the foreword for the Kannada literature in Banavasi. There is Sri Mutt of Allama Prabhu and his ideas guide them. The Madhukeshwara Temple speaks of the architectural marvel and the sculpture," he added.

Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivasa Pujari, and MLA Roopali Nayak, and others were also present. (ANI)

