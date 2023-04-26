Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress party ki jai', 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai', 'Rahul Gandhi ki jai'.

Vadra was accompanied by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other local party leaders.

Addressing the people at the end of the roadshow, she said the upcoming election is important for Karnataka, and urged them to vote for Congress.

Highlighting the issues of price rise and unemployment, among other hardship faced by the people, she said, the "40 per cent BJP government" in Karnataka, has "looted" the people of the State with multiple scams such as PSI recruitment, seeking commission from contractors among others.

"Make Congress victorious, make Karnataka win. In this election, vote for your future, future of your children and your state," she added.

Vadra earlier in the day visited Sharada temple in Sringeri and addressed a public meeting in Balehonnur.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.