Provident Housing to launch themed villament project in North Bengaluru: Report

In the realm of real estate, Bengaluru is all set to receive a villament residential project from Provident Housing in its north side, with a revenue potential of ₹600 crore.

Provident Housing is a unit of property building giant Puravankara Group, and is looking to develop its first themed villament project called ‘Provident Deansgate’ on IVC Road in North Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported.

The project will span across 15 acres and consist of 288 duplex villament units, which are planned to have a Manchester architectural theme. The firm will be launching the project on December 10 and investing ₹230 crore apart from land costs and develop approximately 6 lakh square feet (sqft), according to the report.

Buyers have already booked as much as 30 per cent of the project in pre-sales. The publication quoted the CEO of the firm as saying that the price of each villa will start from ₹1.9 crore onwards, and that the inventories will include 1,900 to 1,950 sqft garden townhouses and 2,100 to 2,200 sqft terrace townhouses.

Moreover, the project is located three to four kilometres away from metro rail connectivity and is also close to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the report added.

Colliers buys 1000-seater premium office space in Bengaluru

In similar news, real estate consultancy firm Colliers has bought a 1000-seater office space for agriculture start-up company Ninjacart within the Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru, a press release from the firm stated.

“After evaluating a series of viable spaces, a premium managed office space located within the Outer Ring Road corridor has been finalised and executed. This space operated by IndiQube, is equipped with modern-day amenities including a gym, childcare facilities, and a food court,” the release stated.

“Further, the commercial asset is in close proximity to an upcoming metro connection and will eventually provide added convenience to employees. Colliers successfully negotiated a fully managed 1037-seater office space with the top-tier service provider,” it added.