PSI scam: Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe; candidates approach Tribunal

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed the state government alleging that they are in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"PSI recruitment scam is worth ₹300 crores. We have no faith in the state' Crime Investigation Department' investigation. We demand a judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting High Court judge," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

At the press conference, the Congress leader demanded the immediate dismissal of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who were "responsible for PSI appointments and had been involved with the prime accused in the case, Divya Agrawani."

"Large scale corruption cannot take place without the role of government, ministers, politicians and officials. Thus, we do not believe in the CID investigation. BJP Government in the State shall present the case to a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court," he reiterated.

The Congress leader said that Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanta Kumar, who chaired the PSI recruitment committee, have been transferred elsewhere. "This means that these two have a role in illegal recruitment. A case must be filed against them and suspended from service," he said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke on the incident in the Ballari area and said, "We are acting tough against the criminals. No one should support or shelter them." He was speaking at a programme where Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ballari Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

About 28 candidates approached the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against the en masse cancellation of exams and fresh exams ordered by the Additional Director General of Police Recruitment.

The petition says the government has shown undue haste in annulling the examinations and the honest candidates should not suffer just because the State was finding it difficult to segregate the cases of the tainted candidates from the others.

It further said there was suspicion of tampering of answer-sheets of a few successful candidates from particular examination centres and there were sufficient ways and methods to identify them. The petition sought direction to the State to segregate the tainted candidates and those against whom there are no allegations.

“In the final stages of the selection process and at a time when it is a prelude to the publishing of the final select list, because there are allegations against some tainted candidates, it will not be appropriate for the government to take an extreme decision to cancel the written examination and to hold a fresh examination for the same recruitment,” the candidates say.

They have sought the recruitment process to be allowed to be completed except for publishing the final select list which could be made subject to the outcome of the case.

(With Inputs from PTI)

