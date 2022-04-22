PSI Scam: Two arrested over irregularities in appointments
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA MY Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.
Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "Rudra Gowda and Ayyali Desai, the gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the PSI recruitment test. The probe would go to the bottom of the irregularities."
"Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.
The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.
"Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding. The search is on to nab him. Ayyali Desai, gunman of Congress MLA MY Patil and Rudra Gowda have been arrested," the Chief Minister said.
The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
Reacting to the demand from opposition parties for a Court supervised probe or CBI probe, Bommai said, "a decision on the further course would be taken after getting the interim report of the probe."
-
Bengaluru teen builds platform to support over 100,000 Covid affected women
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods around the world. According to the World Values Survey, more than half of respondents in many countries in South Asia and the Middle East & North Africa agreed that men have more rights to a job than women when jobs are scarce. In response, 17-year-old student, Anika Midha, built a platform to grant women facing financial hardships the autonomy to create and sustain their livelihood.
-
Second year PU exam starts amid tight security in Karnataka
The second-year pre-university examinations started in Karnataka on Friday amid tight security and in the shadow of the hijab row. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The exams will go on till May 18. This comes after absenteeism was at its peak at this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, for which, the Karnataka Education Board has set the examination results for May 12.
-
Firing outside Rohini court premises, no casualties
A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini district court on Friday morning. Pranav Tayal, the DCP (Rohini), said that the incident took place around 9.40 am, when an argument ensued between two lawyers and a commoner and the security guard of Nagaland armed police intervened to stop their altercation outside gate number 7 (Mukarba Chowk side) of the Rohini Court.
-
Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids, CCTV footage found
A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her kids on Thursday in the Sagar Pur area of South West Delhi while the accused managed to flee, said police. The police further said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was headed home with her kids. At around 2.10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape. A case of murder has been registered.
-
Hindu temple-like structure found under mosque in Mangaluru
A Hindu temple-like architectural design has been discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The structure was uncovered in the Malali Market Mosque premises under the Ganjimath gram panchayat limits, reports said. The discovery came to the fore at around mid-day on Thursday, April 21, during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.
